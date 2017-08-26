Daniel O’Connor (born December 2, 1968), best known as Danny Boy O’Connor, is an American rapper and a member of the hip hop group, House of Pain. Danny Boy moved to California in the 1980s where he masterminded House of Pain.

While attending William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California (1984–1986), Danny Boy met Erik Schrody and asked him to join his hip-hop group. While in House of Pain, Danny Boy acted as the hype man, second emcee on stage, and the graphic artist of the group. After House of Pain disbanded Danny Boy continued to work on other projects such as his group Xsupermodels, freelance logo designing, streetwear, and sneakers. He is also the executive producer of the documentary film, Just for Kicks (2005). Danny Boy is currently involved in the hip hop supergroup La Coka Nostra and The Delta Bravo Urban Exploration Team.