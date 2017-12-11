Lush Purr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e6b3c25-29c5-4c51-8a58-78a09ee3e461
Lush Purr Tracks
Sort by
Rut
Lush Purr
Rut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rut
Last played on
Mr. Maybe
Lush Purr
Mr. Maybe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Maybe
Last played on
Are You You?
Lush Purr
Are You You?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You You?
Last played on
Horses On Morphine
Lush Purr
Horses On Morphine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horses On Morphine
Last played on
(I Admit It) I'm A Gardener
Lush Purr
(I Admit It) I'm A Gardener
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(I Admit It) I'm A Gardener
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lush Purr
Lush Purr Links
Back to artist