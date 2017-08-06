Carl BrissonBorn 24 December 1893. Died 25 September 1958
Carl Brisson (24 December 1893 – 25 September 1958), born Carl Frederik Ejnar Pedersen, was a Danish film actor and singer. He appeared in thirteen films between 1918 and 1935, including two silent films directed by Alfred Hitchcock. In the 1934 film Murder at the Vanities, he introduced the popular song "Cocktails for Two".
Cocktails for Two
Carl Brisson
Cocktails for Two
Cocktails for Two
A Little White Gardenia
Carl Brisson
A Little White Gardenia
A Little White Gardenia
