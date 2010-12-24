Roger ShahGerman trance producer. Born 29 November 1972
Roger Shah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e68e714-113e-44ab-9d73-06b8d36f4a3d
Roger Shah Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Shah (born 29 November 1972 in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany), also known as DJ Shah and Sunlounger is a German electronic music composer and producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roger Shah Tracks
Sort by
Son of a Beach
Roger Shah
Son of a Beach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Son of a Beach
Last played on
Roger Shah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist