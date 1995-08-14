Jessica Alyssa Cerro (born 14 August 1995), who performs as Montaigne, is an Australian art pop singer-songwriter-musician. Her debut album, Glorious Heights, was released on 5 August 2016, which peaked at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2016 she won Breakthrough Artist – Release for the album and was nominated for three other categories. In April 2016 she was a featured vocalist on Hilltop Hoods' track, "1955", which reached No. 2 on the ARIA Singles Chart. She would have represented Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 with her song "Don't Break Me", however the contest was cancelled due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in Europe. On 2nd April 2020, it was revealed that she would represent Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.