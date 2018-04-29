Harry Hopkinson (8 June 1902 – 4 March 1979) has been credited as one of the world's greatest yodelers. He was billed as the "Yodeling Cowboy from Chesterfield".

He started singing in the North Wingfield Church choir, and after a spell working in the local colliery, entered show business in a troupe of traveling entertainers. The yodelling part of Hopkinson's act was expanded, and he adopted the more commercial and continental-sounding name Harry Torrani.

Hopkinson recorded his first yodelling song on 27 August 1931 for the Regal Zonophone label, "Honeymoon Yodel" coupled with "Happy and Free". His recording career continued until 1942, and he recorded 25 records. Some of his songs were "Yodel All Day", "Yodelers Dream Girl", "Honeymoon Yodel", "The Australian Yodel" (the B-side was "The Highland Yodel"), "Mammy’s Yodel!" and "Mississippi Yodel!".

Hopkinson retired from show business during the late 1940s. In his retirement he worked as a watch repairer, and he died on 4 March 1979 at the age of 76.