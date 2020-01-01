Curtis Waters
Curtis Waters Biography (Wikipedia)
Abhinav Bastakoti (born December 20, 1999), known by the stage name Curtis Waters, is a Nepalese recording artist. Raised primarily in Germany and Canada, he is presently based in Cary, North Carolina, and is known for his 2020 debut single "Stunnin'" featuring Harm Franklin.
