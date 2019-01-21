Andrew Charles Grammer (born December 3, 1983) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is signed to S-Curve Records.

His debut album, Andy Grammer, was released in 2011 and spawned the hit singles "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine by Me". His second album Magazines or Novels was released in 2014, and featured "Honey, I'm Good." which is his most successful song to date, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. This single has been certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was ranked one of the ten best-selling songs of 2015 by Nielsen SoundScan. The Magazines or Novels album also featured the certified gold single "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)."