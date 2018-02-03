Sergejs JēgersBorn 1979
Sergejs Jēgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e607859-1c12-4650-a8c8-0537c7e8201f
Sergejs Jēgers Tracks
Sort by
Vaga luna che inargenti
Vincenzo Bellini
Vaga luna che inargenti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Vaga luna che inargenti
Orchestra
Last played on
Aria "Ombra mai fu" from Act 1 of the opera 'Serse'
George Frideric Handel
Aria "Ombra mai fu" from Act 1 of the opera 'Serse'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Aria "Ombra mai fu" from Act 1 of the opera 'Serse'
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist