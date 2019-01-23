Elgin Baylor Lumpkin (born October 15, 1970), better known by his stage name Ginuwine, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. Ginuwine began his career as a member of Swing Mob in the early 1990s. Signing to Epic Records as a solo artist in the mid-1990s, Ginuwine has released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B's top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He had significant commercial success with his first 4 albums: Ginuwine...The Bachelor (2x Platinum), 100% Ginuwine (2× Platinum), The Life (Platinum), and The Senior (Gold).