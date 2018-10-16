Heather Macleod
Heather Macleod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e5bdff1-7559-4d7b-8fea-19b43d4e87ac
Heather Macleod Tracks
Sort by
Gaol Ghlinn Oirinn
Heather Macleod
Gaol Ghlinn Oirinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaol Ghlinn Oirinn
Last played on
King James Version
SW Bragg, Eliza Carthy, Jon Boden, Ben Ivitsky, John Spiers, Eliza Carthy & Heather Macleod
King James Version
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7q.jpglink
King James Version
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist