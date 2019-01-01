Choi Sung-hee (born February 28, 1980), known professionally as Bada, is a South Korean singer, composer and musical actress. She debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group S.E.S. in 1997. After S.E.S. disbanded in December 2002, she released her first solo studio album, A Day of Renew, in October 2003.

Apart from recording and performing songs, she has established herself as an actress, notably through her participation in the original and Korean versions of stage musicals including Notre-Dame de Paris, 200 Pounds Beauty, Legally Blonde, and Mozart!. She won Best Actress at the third Musical Awards and has starred in ten musicals to date.