David Frizzell (born September 26, 1941) is an American country music singer. He is the younger brother of country music legend Lefty Frizzell. His career first started in the late 1950s, but his biggest success came in the 1980s, 30 years into his career.
Lil Burro
A Million Light Beers Ago
Ragtime Blues Guitar
Ol' Stray
Pete and Repete
Made In America
Lefty
You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma
Mother Mary
Two Sides
I AinÕt Going If There AinÕt No Hank
I'm Gonna Hire a Wino to Decorate our Home
Lonestar Lonesome
Where Are You Spending Your Nights These Days
Prisoner’s Song
I'm Gonna Hire a Whino
Say Hello To Heaven
Good-Bye
