Peter KiesewetterBorn 1 May 1945. Died 3 December 2012
Peter Kiesewetter Biography
Peter Kiesewetter (1 May 1945 – 4 December 2012) was a modern classical composer, born in Marktheidenfeld, Germany to Silesian parents.
Tango pathétique
Tango pathetique for violin, cello and piano
