Cornelia Kallisch
Born 1956
Cornelia Kallisch (born 1956) is a German operatic mezzo-soprano who made an international career. She has participated in premieres of operas and in concert, and in award-winning recordings.
Im Sommerwind
Anton Webern
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Act 3: 'Die 'selige Morgentraum-Deutweise'
Richard Wagner
Deus Passus (opening)
Wolfgang Rihm
Und ist zum Heil ein Kind geboren (Der Messias)
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
9 Songs Op.63 - no.5; Junge Lieder 1 (Meine Liebe ist grun
Johannes Brahms
Performer
Proms 2000: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-20T22:39:52
20
Aug
2000
