Wilco is an American alternative rock band based in Chicago, Illinois. The band was formed in 1994 by the remaining members of alternative country group Uncle Tupelo following singer Jay Farrar's departure. Wilco's lineup changed frequently during its first decade, with only singer Jeff Tweedy and bassist John Stirratt remaining from the original incarnation. Since early 2004, the lineup has been unchanged, consisting of Tweedy, Stirratt, guitarist Nels Cline, multi-instrumentalist Pat Sansone, keyboard player Mikael Jorgensen, and drummer Glenn Kotche. Wilco has released ten studio albums, a live double album, and four collaborations: three with Billy Bragg and one with The Minus 5.
Wilco's music has been inspired by a wide variety of artists and styles, including Bill Fay, The Beatles and Television, and has in turn influenced music by a number of modern alternative rock acts. The band continued in the alternative country style of Uncle Tupelo on its debut album A.M. (1995), but has since introduced more experimental aspects to their music, including elements of alternative rock and classic pop. Wilco's musical style has evolved from a 1990s country rock sound to a current "eclectic indie rock collective that touches on many eras and genres."
Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key
Jesus, Etc.
One Sunday Morning
Outta Mind (Outta Sight)
Hummingbird
Sunken Treasure
Box Full Of Letters
Random Name Generator
California Stars
Casino Queen
Impossible Germany
One Hundred Years From Now
Passenger Side
12345678
Birds & Ships
Kamera
Magnetized
Heavy Metal Drummer
Pot Kettle Black
Hotel Arizona (Glastonbury, 25 Jun 1999)
Summer Teeth (Glastonbury, 25 Jun 1999)
I Must Be High (Glastonbury, 25 Jun 1999)
Either Way
The Unwelcome Guest
Far, Far Away
Shot In The Arm
You Never Know
When You Wake Up Feeling Old
My Darling
Normal American Kids
Someone To Lose
