Jeff ClyneBorn 29 January 1937. Died 16 November 2009
Jeff Clyne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e5346b4-fcd1-4bb1-baf8-d50c160019b1
Jeff Clyne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Ovid Clyne (29 January 1937 – 16 November 2009) was a British jazz bassist (playing both bass guitar and double bass).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Clyne Tracks
Sort by
Main Theme: Carter Takes a Train
Roy Budd
Main Theme: Carter Takes a Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfvf.jpglink
Main Theme: Carter Takes a Train
Last played on
Get Carter (1971) - Goodbye Eric!
Roy Budd
Get Carter (1971) - Goodbye Eric!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfvf.jpglink
Get Carter (1971) - Goodbye Eric!
Get Carter (1971) - The Girl in the Car
Roy Budd
Get Carter (1971) - The Girl in the Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfvf.jpglink
Get Carter (1971) - The Girl in the Car
Get Carter (1971) - Main Theme
Roy Budd
Get Carter (1971) - Main Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfvf.jpglink
Get Carter (1971) - Main Theme
Mirage
Terry Shannon, Jeff Clyne, Bill Eyden, Ronnie Scott & Tubby Hayes
Mirage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwh.jpglink
Mirage
Last played on
Love With Variations
New Departures Quartet & New Departures Quartet
Love With Variations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love With Variations
Performer
Last played on
Africa Calling
Terry Shannon, Shake Keane, Bill Eyden, Jeff Clyne & Wilton 'Bogey' Gaynair
Africa Calling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Africa Calling
Last played on
The Ghosts of Witley Court
Mark Wood, Theo Travis, Theo Travis, David Gordon, John Marshall, Tony Coe & Jeff Clyne
The Ghosts of Witley Court
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f9.jpglink
The Ghosts of Witley Court
Last played on
Snakehips Dream
Karl Jenkins
Snakehips Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fq3wq.jpglink
Snakehips Dream
Composer
Last played on
Under Milk Wood (7th mvt)
Bobby Wellins
Under Milk Wood (7th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fbtj.jpglink
Under Milk Wood (7th mvt)
Last played on
I Lost My Step In Nantucket
Stan Tracey
I Lost My Step In Nantucket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjqx.jpglink
I Lost My Step In Nantucket
Last played on
Back to artist