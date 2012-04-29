Giuseppe Ottavio PitoniBorn 18 March 1657. Died 1 February 1743
1657-03-18
Giuseppe Ottavio Pitoni Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Ottavio Pitoni (Rieti, 18 March 1657 – Rome, 1 February 1743) was an Italian organist and composer. He became one of the leading musicians in Rome during the late Baroque era, the first half of the 18th century.
Giuseppe Ottavio Pitoni Tracks
