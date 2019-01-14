Vincent “Vince” Hill (born 16 April 1934) is an English traditional pop music singer and songwriter who is best known for his recording of the Rodgers and Hammerstein show tune "Edelweiss" (1967) which reached No.2 on the UK Singles Chart (staying on the chart for 17 weeks). Along with a successful recording career in the 1960s, Hill hosted several hit TV shows during the seventies and eighties, including They Sold a Million (BBC), Musical Time Machine (BBC) and his own chat show Gas Street (ITV).