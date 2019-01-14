Vince HillBorn 16 April 1937
Vince Hill
Vince Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent “Vince” Hill (born 16 April 1934) is an English traditional pop music singer and songwriter who is best known for his recording of the Rodgers and Hammerstein show tune "Edelweiss" (1967) which reached No.2 on the UK Singles Chart (staying on the chart for 17 weeks). Along with a successful recording career in the 1960s, Hill hosted several hit TV shows during the seventies and eighties, including They Sold a Million (BBC), Musical Time Machine (BBC) and his own chat show Gas Street (ITV).
Vince Hill Tracks
Edelweiss
Vince Hill
A Day At The Seaside
Vince Hill
Without You
Vince Hill
Corners of my Mind
Vince Hill
In The Mist Of The Morning
Vince Hill
Roses Of Picardy
Vince Hill
Look Around (And You'll Find Me There)
Vince Hill
Temptation (Dance Mix)
Vince Hill
Tricks Of The Trade
Vince Hill
Take Me To Your Heart Again
Vince Hill
Among my souvenirs
Vince Hill
Hey! That's No Way To Say Goodbye
Vince Hill
Timeless Moment
Vince Hill
More Than Ever Now
Vince Hill
