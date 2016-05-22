Michèle Arnaud (born Micheline Caré, 18 March 1919, Toulon – 30 March 1998, Maisons-Laffitte, Yvelines), was a French singer, producer, and director. She was entombed on September 18, 1998 in Montparnasse Cemetery. She is the mother of the singer Dominique Walter and the photographer Florence Gruère.

Arnaud was awarded a Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur and Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. She was the first entrant for Luxembourg in the first edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.