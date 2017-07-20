The Focus Group is a project of experimental electronic musician and graphic designer Julian House. The Focus Group's sound is a blend of influences ranging from old library music sounds produced in the 1970s, 1960s-inspired pastiches, public information films, and soundtracks to 1970s films and programmes, as well as the sound collage of musique concrète.

The Focus Group have released five studio albums on House's own label, Ghost Box: Sketches and Spells (2004), Hey Let Loose Your Love (2005), We Are All Pan's People (2007), The Elektrik Karousel (2013) and Stop-Motion Happening with the Focus Groop (2017). Hey Let Loose Your Love was featured in The Wire's top 50 albums of 2005.

Additionally, House collaborated with indie electronic band Broadcast, resulting in the 2009 album Broadcast and the Focus Group Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age (issued by Warp) and the 2010 7" EP Familiar Shapes and Noises (released on Ghost Box). Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age was named The Wire's top album of 2009.