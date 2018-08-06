BelliniElectronic/hip-hop trio; track: "Samba de Janeiro"
Bellini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e4b3bc8-1153-4f8f-87ce-f46035bae7ea
Bellini Biography (Wikipedia)
Bellini are a German pop girl group formed in 1997. The band consists of the three members Maria Efeldt, Tracey Ellis and Myrthes Monteiro. They have been produced by the producer duo Ramon Zenker and Gottfried Engels, known as The Bellini Brothers, where the group's name's origin comes from.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bellini Tracks
Sort by
Samba De Janeiro
Bellini
Samba De Janeiro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samba De Janeiro
Last played on
Being Married
Bellini
Being Married
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Being Married
Last played on
Bellini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist