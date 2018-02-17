Alan HowarthBorn 6 August 1948
Alan Howarth
1948-08-06
Alan Howarth Tracks
They Live (1998): Main Theme
John Carpenter
Performer
Main Title
John Carpenter
Escape From New York
Alan Howarth
Performer
Christine: Football Run / Kill Your Kids (feat. Alan Howarth)
John Carpenter
