Hossam Ramzy
Born 15 December 1953
Hossam Ramzy
1953-12-15
Hossam Ramzy Biography (Wikipedia)
Hossam Ramzy (Arabic: حسام رمزي; born in Cairo, Egypt) is an Egyptian percussionist and composer. He has worked with Western artists like Jimmy Page and Robert Plant as well as with Arabic music artists like Rachid Taha and Khaled.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hossam Ramzy Tracks
Khusara Khusara
Hossam Ramzy
Khusara Khusara
Khusara Khusara
Brazilian Pearls
Hossam Ramzy
Brazilian Pearls
Brazilian Pearls
Sehr Oyounik
Hossam Ramzy
Sehr Oyounik
Sehr Oyounik
Eshta
Hossam Ramzy
Eshta
Eshta
The Feeling Begins
Peter Gabriel
The Feeling Begins
The Feeling Begins
A Step in Time
Hossam Ramzy
A Step in Time
A Step in Time
Derwood Green
Phil Thornton
Derwood Green
Derwood Green
Tent Session (WOMAD 2015)
Hossam Ramzy
Tent Session (WOMAD 2015)
Tent Session (WOMAD 2015)
Ashan Battootah
Hossam Ramzy
Ashan Battootah
Ashan Battootah
Six teens
Hossam Ramzy
Six teens
Six teens
Rock The Tabla
Hossam Ramzy
Rock The Tabla
Rock The Tabla
Ancient Love Affairs
Hossam Ramzy
Ancient Love Affairs
Ancient Love Affairs
Sawagy
Hossam Ramzy
Sawagy
Sawagy
6 Teens
Hossam Ramzy
6 Teens
6 Teens
Cairo to India
Hossam Ramzy
Cairo to India
Cairo to India
Al Majroodah
Hossam Ramzy
Al Majroodah
Al Majroodah
Oyounik Ya Sattar
Hossam Ramzy
Oyounik Ya Sattar
Oyounik Ya Sattar
