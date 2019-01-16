Frank Churchill (October 20, 1901 – May 14, 1942) was an American film composer. He wrote most of the music for Disney's 1937 movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, including "Heigh-Ho", "Whistle While You Work", and "Some Day My Prince Will Come". Other Disney films that he worked on include Dumbo, Bambi, and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.