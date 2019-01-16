Frank ChurchillBorn 20 October 1901. Died 14 May 1942
Frank Churchill
1901-10-20
Frank Churchill Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Churchill (October 20, 1901 – May 14, 1942) was an American film composer. He wrote most of the music for Disney's 1937 movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, including "Heigh-Ho", "Whistle While You Work", and "Some Day My Prince Will Come". Other Disney films that he worked on include Dumbo, Bambi, and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.
Frank Churchill Tracks
Heigh-Ho
Frank Churchill
Heigh-Ho
Heigh-Ho
Love's First Kiss - extract (Snow White)
Chorus
Love's First Kiss - extract (Snow White)
Love's First Kiss - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
I've been tricked - extract (Snow White)
Leigh Harline
I've been tricked - extract (Snow White)
I've been tricked - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
Heigh-Ho - extract (Snow White)
Frank Churchill
Heigh-Ho - extract (Snow White)
Heigh-Ho - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
Some Day my Prince will Come - extract (Snow White)
Adriana Caselotti
Some Day my Prince will Come - extract (Snow White)
Some Day my Prince will Come - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
Far into the forest - extract (Snow White)
Frank Churchill
Far into the forest - extract (Snow White)
Far into the forest - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
I'm wishing (Snow White)
Frank Churchill
I'm wishing (Snow White)
I'm wishing (Snow White)
Orchestra
Magic Mirror - extract (Snow White)
Leigh Harline
Magic Mirror - extract (Snow White)
Magic Mirror - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
Never Smile At A Crocodile
Frank Churchill
Never Smile At A Crocodile
Never Smile At A Crocodile
Reminiscences of Snow White (excerpt)
Frank Churchill
Reminiscences of Snow White (excerpt)
Reminiscences of Snow White (excerpt)
Whistle While You Work (Snow White)
Frank Churchill
Whistle While You Work (Snow White)
Whistle While You Work (Snow White)
Whos Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?
Frank Churchill
Whos Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?
Whos Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?
Some day my Prince will come
Frank Churchill
Some day my Prince will come
Some day my Prince will come
Orchestra
Love's First Kiss (Finale)
Paul J. Smith
Love's First Kiss (Finale)
Love's First Kiss (Finale)
I've Been Tricked
Paul J. Smith
I've Been Tricked
I've Been Tricked
Hooray! She Stays
Paul J. Smith
Hooray! She Stays
Hooray! She Stays
Magic Mirror
Paul J. Smith
Magic Mirror
Magic Mirror
Reminisces of Snow White
Frank Churchill
Reminisces of Snow White
Reminisces of Snow White
Snow White and the Seven Dwars - Just Like a Doll's House
Frank Churchill
Snow White and the Seven Dwars - Just Like a Doll's House
Snow White and the Seven Dwars - Just Like a Doll's House
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Adriana Caselotti
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
Adriana Caselotti
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
Little April Shower (from: Bambi)
Frank Churchill
Little April Shower (from: Bambi)
Little April Shower (from: Bambi)
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Adriana Caselotti
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Medley - Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
Frank Churchill
Medley - Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
