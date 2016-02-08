Will JohnsonAmerican singer-songwriter and musician. Born 23 March 1971
Will Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p020hc07.jpg
1971-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e455882-2bb2-47fa-b1ce-f8516123649d
Will Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Johnson (born March 23, 1971) is an American musician, singer-songwriter and painter who is the lead singer of the bands Centro-matic and South San Gabriel. Called "one of the most prolific artists in American indie rock", Johnson has also released solo records, and is a member of the bands Monsters of Folk, New Multitudes and Overseas, and has also performed as part of the Undertow Orchestra.
Will Johnson Tracks
Talking Empty Bed Blues
Jay Farrar
Talking Empty Bed Blues
Talking Empty Bed Blues
Swing Out
Henry “Red” Allen
Swing Out
Swing Out
Doctor Blues
Henry “Red” Allen
Doctor Blues
Doctor Blues
