Frank BridgeBorn 26 February 1879. Died 10 January 1941
Frank Bridge Biography (BBC)
Frank Bridge was one of the best equipped musicians in 20th-century Britain: a professional violinist and violist; a skilled conductor; and a composer who combined the thorough training of Stanford with a profound understanding of developments abroad. Bridge’s pupil Benjamin Britten recalled his ‘loathing of all sloppiness and amateurishness’ and his prime concern as a teacher ‘that you should try to find yourself and be true to what you found’.
For Bridge himself, this was a long-drawn-out process. At the start of his composing career his musical language was essentially conservative, indebted chiefly to Brahms and Fauré. Many of his best-known songs and piano miniatures date from this period. There are also some fine pieces of chamber music – several of them in the continuous multi-sectional ‘phantasy’ forms – and orchestral works of great accomplishment, notably the suite The Sea (1910–11).
These early achievements were followed by a transitional phase, in which his musical language became more chromatic, while still not going beyond the bounds of late Romanticism. The key works of this period are the symphonic poem Summer (1914), the second of his four string quartets, and the superb Cello Sonata (1913–17). Bridge’s only stage work, the one-act opera The Christmas Rose (1919–29), was also begun at this time, though only completed some years later.
In the 1920s Bridge’s musical language became considerably more radical, as a result both of his reaction as a pacifist to the First World War and of his openness to European developments – in particular those of the later Debussy, Bartók, Schoenberg and Berg. A Piano Sonata (1921–4) signalled the change; other works to exemplify it include the Third Quartet (1926) and Second Piano Trio (1929), and for orchestra the teeming rhapsody Enter Spring (1927) and the Shakespearian threnody There is a willow grows aslant a brook (1928).Sadly, ill health and a lack of public appreciation inhibited his subsequent output, but during the 1930s he did complete the noble cello concerto Oration (1930), Phantasm for piano and orchestra (1931), the Violin Sonata (1932), the Fourth Quartet (1937) and the Overture Rebus (1940).
After Bridge’s death in 1941 most of his major works languished unperformed for many years. But his name was kept alive by Britten, whom he had taught as a boy and who remained devoted to his memory. The foundation of the Frank Bridge Trust, the publication of short books by Peter J. Pirie in 1971 and Anthony Payne in 1984 and of an authoritative catalogue, a number of broadcasts and recordings, and the appearance in print of some previously inaccessible scores have all contributed to a revival of interest in his music.
Profile © Anthony Burton
Frank Bridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Bridge (26 February 1879 – 10 January 1941) was an English composer, violist and conductor.
- Frank Bridgehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ynh6k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ynh6k.jpg2014-05-07T15:51:00.000ZExamining the life and works of composer Frank Bridge, who for the last century has defied every attempt to pigeonhole his style.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ynh7q
Frank Bridge
- Frank Bridgehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yngv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yngv9.jpg2014-05-07T15:42:00.000ZDonald Macleod and Paul Hindmarsh explore the life and works of Frank Bridge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yngvl
Frank Bridge
- LONDON: Modernist Moments - Frank Bridge (introduced by Tom Service)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p69vs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p69vs.jpg2014-01-10T22:00:00.000ZLONDON: Modernist Moments - Frank Bridge (introduced by Tom Service)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pk8tk
LONDON: Modernist Moments - Frank Bridge (introduced by Tom Service)
Featured Works
Frank Bridge Tracks
Sort by
Valse intermezzo
Scherzettino
Fantasy Piano Quartet in F sharp minor
Miniatures: Set 3 No 2 in G minor, 'Hornpipe' (Allegro moderato)
Sir Roger de Coverley
Cello sonata: I. Allegro ben moderato
Sir Roger de Coverley - Christmas dance vers. string orchestra
Sir Roger de Coverley, Christmas Dance
Sir Roger de Coverley
Oration (Concerto Elegiaco, for Cello and Orchestra)
Nocturne (Suite for String Orchestra)
Sonata For Piano
Miniature Pastorals - Set 3 For Piano
Scherzettino
Cherry Ripe
Capriccio No 1 in A minor
Threads (Intermezzo No 2)
The Sea - suite for orchestra
Adagio in E Major
A Sea-Idyll for piano
When You Are Old and Grey
The Last Invocation, H136
Three Idylls for String Quartet (No 3, Allegro con moto)
The Bee
The Sea
Four pieces for viola and piano
Cherry Ripe
Music, when soft voices die
Lament (Catherine, aged 9, 'Lusitania' 1915)
The Hour Glass (The Midnight Tide)
3 Idylls Allegretto poco lento (excerpt)
Lament
Come To Me In My Dreams
Journey's End
Come to me in my dreams
Seascape (The Sea)
Oration (Concerto elegiaco) for cello and orchestra
Piano Quintet in D minor (3rd mvt)
Two Entr'actes (Canzonetta)
Summer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1940: Prom 40
Proms 1939: Prom 18 -
Proms 1936: Prom 36
Proms 1935: Prom 15
Proms 1933: Prom 47
Frank Bridge Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Finzi: Dies Natalis
-
Six women composers we think you should know about
-
Rebecca Clarke
-
Feeling nostalgic? Ben Johnson sings from Finzi's Till Earth Outwears
-
Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata
-
“And you should've seen their faces when they saw it was by a woman.” Composer Rebecca Clarke
-
Words and Music
-
Gerald Finzi
-
Various: Variations on an Elizabethan Theme - Preview Clip
-
Lennox Berkeley: Serenade For Strings - Preview Clip