Ringo SheenaBorn 25 November 1978
Ringo Sheena
1978-11-25
Ringo Sheena Biography (Wikipedia)
Yumiko Shiina (椎名 裕美子 Shiina Yumiko, born November 25, 1978), known by her stage name Ringo Sheena (椎名 林檎 Shiina Ringo), is a Japanese singer, songwriter and musician. She was also the founder and lead vocalist of the band Tokyo Jihen.
She describes herself as "Shinjuku-kei Jisaku-Jien-ya (新宿系自作自演屋 a Shinjuku-style writer-performer)". She was ranked number 36 in a list of Japan's top 100 musicians compiled by HMV in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ringo Sheena Tracks
Religion
Ringo Sheena
Religion
Religion
