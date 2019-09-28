Yumiko Shiina (椎名 裕美子 Shiina Yumiko, born November 25, 1978), known by her stage name Ringo Sheena (椎名 林檎 Shiina Ringo), is a Japanese singer, songwriter and musician. She was also the founder and lead vocalist of the band Tokyo Jihen.

She describes herself as "Shinjuku-kei Jisaku-Jien-ya (新宿系自作自演屋 a Shinjuku-style writer-performer)". She was ranked number 36 in a list of Japan's top 100 musicians compiled by HMV in 2003.