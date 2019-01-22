Zoë (born Zoë Pollock, 19 January 1969, Peckham, London)[citation needed] is a British pop singer and songwriter, who had brief success in 1991 with two hit singles, "Sunshine on a Rainy Day", which climbed to number 4 on the UK Singles Chart, and "Lightning", which reached number 37 (and spent three weeks in the UK Top 40). Zoë has released two solo albums and five singles.