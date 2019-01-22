ZoëZoë Pollock - "Sunshine on a Rainy Day". Born 19 January 1969
Zoë
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e3e3829-cf0e-4049-a465-6059fe08b440
Zoë Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoë (born Zoë Pollock, 19 January 1969, Peckham, London)[citation needed] is a British pop singer and songwriter, who had brief success in 1991 with two hit singles, "Sunshine on a Rainy Day", which climbed to number 4 on the UK Singles Chart, and "Lightning", which reached number 37 (and spent three weeks in the UK Top 40). Zoë has released two solo albums and five singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zoë Tracks
Sort by
Sunshine On A Rainy Day
Zoë
Sunshine On A Rainy Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine On A Rainy Day
Last played on
Zoë Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist