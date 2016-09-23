ForbesFormed 1974
Forbes was a Swedish dansband (literal translation: "dance band") of the 1970s.
The band represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 1977 with the entry "Beatles". The song is about the British band of the same name. Despite the popular topic of the song, Forbes ended in 18th and last place and mustered only two points. It was one of the worst placements ever for a Swedish entry in the Eurovision Song Contest.
The band consisted of Peter Forbes, Roger Capello, Claes Bure, Peter Björk, Anders Hector and Chino Mariano.
