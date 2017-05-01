Barry and the TamerlanesFormed 1963. Disbanded 1964
1963
Barry & the Tamerlanes were a doo wop trio from California. Their 1963 single for Valiant Records, "I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight", spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #21, while reaching #23 on Billboard's "Hot R&B Singles". "Barry" was Barry De Vorzon, who went on to considerable success as a film music composer; the group's other members were Terry Smith and Bodie Chandler.
I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight
Rhythm Of The Rain
Betty Betty
