Florin NiculescuBorn 8 February 1967
Florin Niculescu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e3d7727-167d-4cfe-8667-81bc22841ef1
Florin Niculescu Biography (Wikipedia)
Florin Niculescu (born February 8, 1967 in Bucharest) is a Romanian violinist of Romani (Gypsy) ethnicity.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Florin Niculescu Tracks
Sort by
Lady Is A Tramp
Florin Niculescu
Lady Is A Tramp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Is A Tramp
Last played on
Back to artist