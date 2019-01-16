EatFormed 1986
Eat
1986
Eat are a British alternative rock band. They were active in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and then reformed in 2014. They have released two albums on The Cure's label Fiction. The band achieved reasonable success in the UK, but did not attract much attention abroad.
