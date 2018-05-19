Willem MengelbergBorn 28 March 1871. Died 21 March 1951
Willem Mengelberg
1871-03-28
Willem Mengelberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Willem Mengelberg (28 March 1871 – 21 March 1951) was a Dutch conductor, famous for his performances of Mahler and Strauss with the Concertgebouw Orchestra.
Willem Mengelberg Tracks
Adagietto from Symphony No.5 in C sharp minor
Gustav Mahler
Adagietto from Symphony No.5 in C sharp minor
Adagietto from Symphony No.5 in C sharp minor
Symphony No.5 in C sharp minor - Adagietto
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.5 in C sharp minor - Adagietto
Symphony No.5 in C sharp minor - Adagietto
Un bel di vedremo, from Madama Butterfly [1904]
Giacomo Puccini
Un bel di vedremo, from Madama Butterfly [1904]
Un bel di vedremo, from Madama Butterfly [1904]
Ballet des Sylphes; Menuet des Follets; Marche hongroise
Hector Berlioz
Ballet des Sylphes; Menuet des Follets; Marche hongroise
Ballet des Sylphes; Menuet des Follets; Marche hongroise
Ständchen, D 920
Franz (1) Schubert, Betty van den Bosch-Schmidt, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Willem Mengelberg
Ständchen, D 920
Ständchen, D 920
Alcina - Suite
George Frideric Handel
Alcina - Suite
Alcina - Suite
