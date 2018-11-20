Spear of DestinyFormed 1983
Spear of Destiny
1983
Biography
Spear of Destiny is a British rock band, founded in 1983 by singer and songwriter Kirk Brandon (born 3 August 1956 in London) and bassist Stan Stammers (born 19 May 1961). It has had an ever-changing line-up through the years.
Tracks
Flying Scotsman
Spear of Destiny
Flying Scotsman
Flying Scotsman
Never Take Me Alive
Spear of Destiny
Never Take Me Alive
Never Take Me Alive
Attica (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
Spear of Destiny
Attica (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
Young Man (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
Spear of Destiny
Young Man (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
The Liberator (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
Spear of Destiny
The Liberator (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
Rainmaker (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
Spear of Destiny
Rainmaker (Radio 1 Session, 08 Jan 1984)
Young Men
Spear of Destiny
Young Men
Young Men
Afrikan Proverb
Spear of Destiny
Afrikan Proverb
Afrikan Proverb
Liberator (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Spear of Destiny
Liberator (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Mickey (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Spear of Destiny
Mickey (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Young Man (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Spear of Destiny
Young Man (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Never Take Me Alive (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Spear of Destiny
Never Take Me Alive (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Once In A Lifetime (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Spear of Destiny
Once In A Lifetime (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Land Of Shame (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Spear of Destiny
Land Of Shame (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Liberator
Spear of Destiny
Liberator
Liberator
Playground Of The Rich
Spear of Destiny
Playground Of The Rich
Playground Of The Rich
Embassy Song (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
Spear of Destiny
Embassy Song (Kentish Town And Country Club, 29 Apr 1987)
The Hop
Spear of Destiny
The Hop
The Hop
The Wheel
Spear of Destiny
The Wheel
The Wheel
Upcoming Events
2
May
2019
Spear of Destiny
Dreadnought Rock, Edinburgh, UK
1
Aug
2019
Spear of Destiny, The Damned, Descendents, The Casualties, UK Subs, Dwarves, The Skids, Subhumans, Cock Sparrer, 999, Angelic Upstarts, Poison Idea, Penetration, Booze & Glory, King Kurt, C.J. Ramone, PEARS, Chameleons Vox, Infa Riot, Outcasts, Evil Conduct, Los Fastidios, 1919, Lion's Law, Gimp Fist, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, Tokyo Taboo, TV SMITH & THE BORED TEENAGERS PLAY THE ADVERTS and DOA (LV)
Blackpool Winter Gardens, Blackpool, UK
