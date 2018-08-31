Ewald DemeyereBelgian harpsichordist. Born 23 December 1974
Ewald Demeyere
1974-12-23
Overture in G major, TWV 55:G4 (des Nations anciens et modernes)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Sonata no. 3 in G major for harpsichord (feat. Ewald Demeyere)
Thomas Arne
