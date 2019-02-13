HerizenBorn 24 July 1996
Herizen
Herizen Biography (Wikipedia)
Herizen F. Guardiola (born July 24, 1996) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for her breakout role as Mylene Cruz on the Netflix original series, The Get Down.
Herizen Tracks
We Can Be Friends (feat. Herizen)
What So Not
We Can Be Friends (feat. Herizen)
We Can Be Friends (feat. Herizen)
