Keith Hampshire (born 23 November 1945) is an English-born popular singer of the 1970s. He recorded three songs which were top ten hits in Canada, and hosted the CBC Television show Keith Hampshire's Music Machine. His voice has been compared to David Clayton-Thomas. In the United States his highest charting single reached #51.

