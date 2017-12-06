EuropeRaymond Heg, Sander Kleinenberg. NOT "The Final Countdown"
Europe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e320d24-1fb6-4567-b042-ee7b1b3fca05
Europe Tracks
Sort by
The Final Countdown
Europe
The Final Countdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btflx.jpglink
The Final Countdown
Last played on
The Final Countdown
Europe
The Final Countdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Final Countdown
Last played on
Europe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist