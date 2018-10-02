Maurice MurphyBorn 7 August 1935. Died 28 October 2010
Maurice Murphy
1935-08-07
Maurice Murphy Biography
Maurice Harrison Murphy MBE (7 August 1935 – 28 October 2010) was a British musician who was principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra from 1977 to 2007.
Quiet City
Aaron Copland
Quiet City
Quiet City
Rondo from Concerto For Cornet
Denis Wright
Rondo from Concerto For Cornet
Rondo from Concerto For Cornet
The Soldier's Wife from 'The Crying Game'
Anne Dudley
The Soldier's Wife from 'The Crying Game'
The Soldier's Wife from 'The Crying Game'
Trumpet Concerto
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trumpet Concerto
Trumpet Concerto
Spanish Eyes
Maurice Murphy
Spanish Eyes
Spanish Eyes
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Willie Lane
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Finale Of Trumpet Concerto
Maurice Murphy
Finale Of Trumpet Concerto
