Chris Clark1960s Motown white soul diva. Born 1 February 1946
Chris Clark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqj8y.jpg
1946-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e302028-e8aa-49de-8ac6-6e055f3c3600
Chris Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Christine Elizabeth Clark (born February 1, 1946), better known as Chris Clark, is an American soul, jazz, and blues singer, who recorded for Motown Records. Clark became known to Northern Soul fans for hit songs such as 1965's "Do Right Baby Do Right" (by Berry Gordy) and 1966's "Love's Gone Bad" (Holland-Dozier-Holland). She later co-wrote the screenplay for the 1972 motion picture Lady Sings the Blues starring Diana Ross, which earned Clark an Academy Award nomination.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Clark Tracks
Sort by
Love's Gone Bad
Chris Clark
Love's Gone Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Love's Gone Bad
Last played on
Something's Wrong
Chris Clark
Something's Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Something's Wrong
Last played on
Spinning Wheel
Chris Clark
Spinning Wheel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Spinning Wheel
Last played on
I Want To Go Back There Again
Chris Clark
I Want To Go Back There Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
I Want To Go Back There Again
Last played on
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
Chris Clark
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Put Yourself In My Place
Chris Clark
Put Yourself In My Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Put Yourself In My Place
Last played on
From Head To Toe
Chris Clark
From Head To Toe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
From Head To Toe
Last played on
In The Ghetto
Chris Clark
In The Ghetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
In The Ghetto
Last played on
Ask Any Girl
Chris Clark
Ask Any Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Ask Any Girl
Last played on
I Want To Go Back There Again
Truly Smith
I Want To Go Back There Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want To Go Back There Again
Last played on
Do I Love You... Indeed I Do..
Chris Clark
Do I Love You... Indeed I Do..
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Do I Love You... Indeed I Do..
Last played on
Whisper You Love Me Boy
Chris Clark
Whisper You Love Me Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Do Right Baby Do Right
Chris Clark
Do Right Baby Do Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Do Right Baby Do Right
Last played on
Dream or Cry
Chris Clark
Dream or Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8y.jpglink
Dream or Cry
Last played on
Chris Clark Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist