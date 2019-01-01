Ilya are a duo from Bristol, England. The band consists of Joanna Swan and Nick Pullin.

The band released their debut album They Died for Beauty in 2004, receiving a massive critical acclaim. It was followed by Somerset in 2006, after the departure from major company Virgin Records. The pair has been self-producing most of their music ever since then, in their home studio near Bristol.

Ilya have often been compared to Zero 7 and other post-2000 downtempo acts, whilst also being considered as continuing the trip hop tradition, originated in Bristol in the 1990s.