Geneviève Joy (4 October 1919 — 27 November 2009) was a French classical and modernist pianist who, at the end of World War II in 1945, formed a critically acclaimed duo-piano partnership with Jacqueline Robin which lasted for forty-five years, until 1990. The composer Henri Dutilleux, whom she married in 1946, dedicated his Piano Sonata to her, which she recorded for Erato Records in 1988.

A native of the small commune of Bernaville in the Somme department in Northern France region of Picardy, She was the daughter of an Irish woman and a French father who served with the British Army during World War I. Geneviève Joy was a piano child prodigy who was accepted to the world-renowned Conservatoire de Paris in 1932 at the age of 12.

She died in her sleep at a Paris hospital eight weeks after her 90th birthday from cancer, and was subsequently buried in Montparnasse Cemetery. Her husband, Henri, was buried in the same grave in 2013.