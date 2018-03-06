Erin Moran, better known by her stage name, A Girl Called Eddy, is an American soul pop singer/songwriter born in Neptune, New Jersey, USA and currently living in England.

Along with Stephen Harris and DJ Sae 1, she was a member of the trip hop act Leomoon who released an eponymous album in 1999.

She is currently signed to Anti Records. She also made an appearance in 2001 on a promotional CD for the Nissan Altima with the track "The Soundtrack of Your Life". In 2001, she released an EP titled, Tears All Over Town on Le Grand Magistery, an independent record label. She started singing background vocals and keyboard playing for Francis Dunnery, a singer-songwriter, providing back-up vocals on his album Man, and toured England. She also toured Europe supporting Josh Ritter.

In August 2004, she released her first, self-titled album in England, working with Richard Hawley.

Influences include Burt Bacharach ("all my life I've been a massive Burt Bacharach fan"), Karen Carpenter, Scott Walker, Carole King, and Paul McCartney.