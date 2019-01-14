Kwasi Danquah ( KWAY-see dang-KWAH; born 14 September 1986), known by the stage name Tinchy Stryder and also as The Star in the Hood Black Chain Massive, is a Ghanaian-British rapper, singer, entrepreneur and investor.

Stryder has released three solo studio albums, Star in the Hood (2007), Catch 22 (2009), and Third Strike (2010). Stryder's business ventures include the clothing line Star in the Hood, the Cloud 9 X Goji headphone and audio equipment range in collaboration with Goji Electronics.