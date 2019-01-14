Tinchy Stryder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02fb0mr.jpg
1986-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e2990ab-4d3d-4fb5-bd9b-1252440f043a
Tinchy Stryder Biography (Wikipedia)
Kwasi Danquah ( KWAY-see dang-KWAH; born 14 September 1986), known by the stage name Tinchy Stryder and also as The Star in the Hood Black Chain Massive, is a Ghanaian-British rapper, singer, entrepreneur and investor.
Stryder has released three solo studio albums, Star in the Hood (2007), Catch 22 (2009), and Third Strike (2010). Stryder's business ventures include the clothing line Star in the Hood, the Cloud 9 X Goji headphone and audio equipment range in collaboration with Goji Electronics.
Tinchy Stryder Performances & Interviews
Fire in the Booth – Tinchy Stryder Part 2
2016-11-28T13:05:00.000Z
Grime OG Tinchy brings fire to the booth, and drops '96 Bars of Revenge'.
Fire in the Booth – Tinchy Stryder Part 2
Charlie Sloth Chats To Tinchy Stryder
2016-03-03T18:12:00.000Z
The People's Prince meets the Prince of Grime as Tinchy launches his brand new single
Charlie Sloth Chats To Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder joins Twin B & Yasmin Evans
2015-02-12T11:45:00.000Z
Tinchy talks about his new single Imperfection with Fuse ODG.
Tinchy Stryder joins Twin B & Yasmin Evans
Tinchy Stryder - Toddla's T Time
2014-05-16T13:44:00.000Z
Tinchy Stryder joins Toddla for a cuppa and freestyles over grime!
Tinchy Stryder - Toddla's T Time
Tinchy Stryder Tracks
Game Over (feat. Chipmunk, Tinie Tempah, Devlin, Example, Professor Green & Giggs)
Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
Game Over (feat. Chipmunk, Tinie Tempah, Devlin, Example, Professor Green & Giggs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xhpvl.jpglink
Number 1
Tinchy Stryder
Number 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Number 1
Last played on
Something about your smile
Tinchy Stryder
Something about your smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Rudeboy Please
Tinchy Stryder
Rudeboy Please
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Rudeboy Please
Last played on
Darker
Tinchy Stryder
Darker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Darker
Last played on
To Me, To You (Radio 1 Live Lounge 30, Oct 2014) (feat. Barry Chuckle & Paul Chuckle)
Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
To Me, To You (Radio 1 Live Lounge 30, Oct 2014) (feat. Barry Chuckle & Paul Chuckle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
To Me, To You (Radio 1 Live Lounge 30, Oct 2014) (feat. Barry Chuckle & Paul Chuckle)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sorry U Are (feat. Chip)
Tinchy Stryder
Sorry U Are (feat. Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Sorry U Are (feat. Chip)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Xtra
Tinchy Stryder
Xtra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Xtra
Last played on
Number 1 (feat. N Dubz)
Tinchy Stryder
Number 1 (feat. N Dubz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv3vk.jpglink
Number 1 (feat. N Dubz)
Last played on
Full Effect
Tinchy Stryder
Full Effect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Full Effect
Last played on
Bright Lights
Tinchy Stryder
Bright Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Bright Lights
Last played on
Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
Stryder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Stryder
Last played on
Spaceship
Tinchy Stryder
Spaceship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw8jp.jpglink
Spaceship
Last played on
Gunfingers
Flowdan
Gunfingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj3tz.jpglink
Gunfingers
Last played on
Perfect Timing
Tinchy Stryder
Perfect Timing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Perfect Timing
Last played on
Prangin Out (Remix)
Mike SKinner, Skepta, Wretch 32, Tinchy Stryder, Devilman, Bossman & Frisco
Prangin Out (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzp8.jpglink
Prangin Out (Remix)
Last played on
1Xtra Live In Sheffield 2009 - Number 1
Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
1Xtra Live In Sheffield 2009 - Number 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
1Xtra Live In Sheffield 2009 - Number 1
Different
Tinchy Stryder
Different
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Different
1Xtra Live In Sheffield 2009 - Never Leave You
Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
1Xtra Live In Sheffield 2009 - Never Leave You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
1Xtra Live In Sheffield 2009 - Never Leave You
Tryna Be Me
Tinchy Stryder
Tryna Be Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Tryna Be Me
Last played on
Work
Tinchy Stryder
Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Work
Last played on
Move (Radio Edit)
Tinchy Stryder
Move (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Move (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Leg Day (Remix) (feat. AJ Tracey, Capo Lee & Frisco)
Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
Leg Day (Remix) (feat. AJ Tracey, Capo Lee & Frisco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Leg Day (Remix) (feat. AJ Tracey, Capo Lee & Frisco)
Last played on
Last played on
Something About Your Smile (feat. Cyleena)
Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
Something About Your Smile (feat. Cyleena)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Something About Your Smile (feat. Cyleena)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Bro's Dem (feat. Donae'o & Pres T)
Tinchy Stryder
Tinchy Stryder
Bro's Dem (feat. Donae’o & Pres T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fb0mr.jpglink
Bro's Dem (feat. Donae'o & Pres T)
Last played on
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj/acts/a3frbp
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T23:06:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02fbbd9.jpg
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
Live Lounge: Tinchy Stryder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef38q9
Abbey Road Studios
2011-02-03T23:06:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013t6cz.jpg
3
Feb
2011
Live Lounge: Tinchy Stryder
Abbey Road Studios
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egxj3d
Abbey Road Studios
2011-02-03T23:06:50
3
Feb
2011
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2011
Abbey Road Studios
Live Lounge: Tinchy Stryder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erp5d4
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-08-11T23:06:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013fxsw.jpg
11
Aug
2010
Live Lounge: Tinchy Stryder
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Tinchy Stryder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg2fhn
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-10-31T23:06:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hcg5.jpg
31
Oct
2009
Live Lounge: Tinchy Stryder
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Back to artist