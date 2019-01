Karin Krog (born 15 May 1937) is a Norwegian jazz singer. She is the great granddaughter of Anders Heyerdahl (1832–1918), a Norwegian composer, musician, genealogist, folklorist and local historian, and married (1957–2001) to the jazz journalist Johannes (Johs.) Bergh (1932–2001). She is able to sing anything from standards to free improvisations.

