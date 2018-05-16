The Owl ServiceFormed 2006
The Owl Service
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06069pc.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e2607f8-2f9b-42ea-9652-4b5d11f8ec8d
The Owl Service Biography (Wikipedia)
The Owl Service was an English alternative folk music collective formed in 2006 by multi-instrumentalist Steven Paul Collins (who led the band for its entire 10 year duration), named after the 1967 novel by Alan Garner.
The Owl Service Tracks
The Rolling Of The Stones
The Bold Poachers
I Was a Young Man
Standing On The Shore
Turpin Hero
Ladies, Don't Go a-Thieving
The False Knight
Willie's Lady
Salisbury Plain
Geordie
Pram
Searching For Rowan/Cave Chase
Sorry The Day I Was Married
Apple Tree Man
The Bear Ghost
Lyke Wake Dirge
The Two Magicians
Katie Cruel
Oxford City
The Red Barn
January Snows
The Standing Stone
Fine Horseman
The Loyal Lover
The Owl Service - The Singing Strathspey
King Henry and the Shipwrights
The Lover's Ghost
Polly on the shore
Child Ballad
