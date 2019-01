Sa Dingding (simplified Chinese: 萨顶顶; traditional Chinese: 薩頂頂; pinyin: Sà Dǐngdǐng, born Zhou Peng (周鹏), 27 December 1983[citation needed]) is a Chinese folk singer and songwriter. She is of mixed Han Chinese and Mongol ancestry, and sings in languages including Mandarin Chinese, Sanskrit, Standard Tibetan, as well as an imaginary self-created language to evoke the emotions in her songs. She also plays traditional instruments such as the guzheng and morin khuur.