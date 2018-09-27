Louise Goffin (born March 23, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and producer of the Grammy nominated album, A Holiday Carole. Signed by record executive Lenny Waronker to Dreamworks in 1999, Goffin released Sometimes a Circle in 2002. She went on to release three albums, an EP, and several singles independently through her own label Majority Of One Records, which was launched May 2008. She teaches songwriting to teen girls from disadvantaged backgrounds in partnership with the charitable organization WriteGirl.