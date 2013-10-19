Henry Allen and His New York Orchestra
Swing Out
Henry Red Allen, t; J C Higginbotham, tb; Albert Nicholas, Charlie Holmes, Teddy Hill, reeds; Luis Russell, p; Will Johnson, bj; Pops Foster, b; Paul Barbarin, d. 17 July 1929. & Henry Allen and His New York Orchestra
Swing Out
Swing Out
